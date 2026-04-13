Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,960 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 3,973 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCKTF remained flat at C$0.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.93.

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Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

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Rock Tech Lithium Inc is a Canada-based resource company focused on the exploration, development and processing of lithium resources for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company’s flagship asset is the North American Lithium Mine in La Corne, Quebec, which it acquired in 2020. Rock Tech Lithium is working to optimize spodumene concentrate production at this site as the feedstock for downstream processing.

In addition to its Quebec operations, Rock Tech Lithium is developing an integrated lithium hydroxide refinery in Guben, Germany.

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