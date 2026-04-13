Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.5880, but opened at $42.3960. Recruit shares last traded at $42.5560, with a volume of 2,670 shares changing hands.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

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Recruit Company Profile

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Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.

Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.

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