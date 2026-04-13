IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5080, but opened at $0.70. IQE shares last traded at $0.7002, with a volume of 1,202,274 shares trading hands.

IQE Trading Up 31.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

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About IQE

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IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer-based material solutions for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, the company specializes in the development and manufacturing of epitaxial wafers—ultra-thin layers of compound semiconductor materials—used in a wide range of high-performance electronic and photonic devices.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses key compound semiconductor materials such as indium phosphide, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride and silicon-germanium.

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