TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.30 and last traded at $93.1090, with a volume of 345844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Freedom Capital lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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