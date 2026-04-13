BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

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BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.58. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. EFG International AG bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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