BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BUI stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of global utilities, infrastructure and power-related securities. Managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust taps into BlackRock’s expansive research platform to identify companies involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of essential services such as electricity, water, transportation and renewable energy.

The trust’s primary objective is total return, emphasizing both current income and capital appreciation.

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