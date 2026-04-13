Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $223.19 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $175.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.