Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BKT opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Blackrock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

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About Blackrock Income Trust

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BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

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