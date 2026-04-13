Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $370.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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