AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoNation from $280.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $233.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

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AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $197.66 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $155.29 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

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AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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