Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$236.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.90. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$0.91.

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Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$41.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

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