Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETO stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

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