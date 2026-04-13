Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $193.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

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Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $200.10 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.84 and a fifty-two week high of $205.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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