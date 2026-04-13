Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

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Intapp Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

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Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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