Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 536,268 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 309,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 152,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 261,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,833,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $511.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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