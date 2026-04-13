Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,825,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

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Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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