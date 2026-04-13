Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $70.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

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