Raymond James Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HPE opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $2,826,438.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 411,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,582 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,468,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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