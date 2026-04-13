U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $454,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 189,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $79.72 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.83.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

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