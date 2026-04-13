Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Set at C$250.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$250.00 price objective by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HPS.A. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$220.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$223.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$240.25.

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Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 12.5%

Hammond Power Solutions stock traded up C$26.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$242.56. The stock had a trading volume of 156,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,762. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.65. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$77.55 and a 52 week high of C$246.60.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$254.09 million during the quarter. Hammond Power Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hammond Power Solutions will post 7.4221267 EPS for the current year.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

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Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

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