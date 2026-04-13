CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 226,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 57,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.11.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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