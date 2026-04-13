Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $72.5390. 989,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,339,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

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Edison International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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