Victory Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,702 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock worth $215,991,407. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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