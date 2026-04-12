Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 316.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,978,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,513,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 375,784 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,958,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,127,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,874,218.50. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $5,648,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,647,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,699.04. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,795,624 shares of company stock valued at $129,232,136. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

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