Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 237.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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VTI opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $333.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $249.94 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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