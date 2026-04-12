Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 66,322 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. $TH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 189,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target Hospitality by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,986.28. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.12. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TH shares. Texas Capital raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TH

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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