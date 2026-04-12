Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,514,000 after purchasing an additional 452,437 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,170,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,466 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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