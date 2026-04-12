62,280 Shares in Global Industrial Company $GIC Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 242.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIC shares. Zacks Research raised Global Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Global Industrial Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.86 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Global Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC) is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

See Also

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