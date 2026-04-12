Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 8,060 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,869,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CHDN opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $118.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

Further Reading

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