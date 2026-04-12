Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,617 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price objective on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,201,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,114 shares in the company, valued at $11,113,232.16. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,082,597.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 207,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,174.08. This trade represents a 30.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 770,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.01 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

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