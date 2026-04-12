Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Purchases 2,899 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $624.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $467.33 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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