Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,293.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 917.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $58,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MaxLinear Stock Down 0.2%

MXL stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $136.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,060.80. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $746,456 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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