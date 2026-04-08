99,101 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 77.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $4,364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 457.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter.

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Weis Markets Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WMK opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $90.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weis Markets has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMK

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc (NYSE: WMK) is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

Further Reading

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