Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Cintas comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Cintas by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.60 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

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