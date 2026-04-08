Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1,191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 0.4% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $171,573 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 ($6.12 annualized), implying a ~4.9% yield — supportive for income-focused investors. Note the payout ratio is elevated (~162%), which investors should monitor. MarketBeat MAA report

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 ($6.12 annualized), implying a ~4.9% yield — supportive for income-focused investors. Note the payout ratio is elevated (~162%), which investors should monitor. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view slightly to $9.20 from $9.18 — a small upward revision that signals modestly improved long-term earnings expectations.

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS view slightly to $9.20 from $9.18 — a small upward revision that signals modestly improved long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings preview and analyst coverage continue to keep the focus on upcoming reports and guidance; these previews are informational and don’t by themselves move fundamentals. Earnings preview

Quarterly earnings preview and analyst coverage continue to keep the focus on upcoming reports and guidance; these previews are informational and don’t by themselves move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~93.6%) with some quarter-end adjustments and small new positions reported — incremental positioning changes but no large portfolio shifts flagged in these filings.

Institutional ownership remains high (~93.6%) with some quarter-end adjustments and small new positions reported — incremental positioning changes but no large portfolio shifts flagged in these filings. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near-term (Q1–Q4 FY2027) and FY2027 EPS estimates modestly (e.g., FY2027 cut to $8.73 from $8.79), suggesting slightly weaker near-term earnings visibility and weighing on near-term sentiment.

Zacks trimmed multiple near-term (Q1–Q4 FY2027) and FY2027 EPS estimates modestly (e.g., FY2027 cut to $8.73 from $8.79), suggesting slightly weaker near-term earnings visibility and weighing on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (EVPs Aubrey Clay Holder, Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo) sold shares under Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax obligations; Amber’s sale reduced her position by ~13.7%. While disclosed as pre-arranged/tax-related, insider sales can still be perceived negatively by the market. Insider trades Amber Fairbanks sale

Several insiders (EVPs Aubrey Clay Holder, Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo) sold shares under Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax obligations; Amber’s sale reduced her position by ~13.7%. While disclosed as pre-arranged/tax-related, insider sales can still be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price targets have been trimmed by some firms and the consensus rating sits at “Hold” with a target around $149.74 — mixed-to-cautious Street positioning versus MAA’s previous highs and current trading level.

Analyst price targets have been trimmed by some firms and the consensus rating sits at “Hold” with a target around $149.74 — mixed-to-cautious Street positioning versus MAA’s previous highs and current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Prior quarterly results (Feb) included an EPS miss and management gave FY2026 guidance that markets continue to parse; lingering concerns from past misses may amplify negative reactions to weaker near-term estimate revisions.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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