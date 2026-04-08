Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,265 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,303,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $434,781.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $441,195.78. This trade represents a 49.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of WRBY opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.53 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

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