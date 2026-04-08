Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$32.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Roth Mkm set a C$24.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.30.

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Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.94. 1,291,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,792. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.02. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$223.53 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 26.85%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

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Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

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