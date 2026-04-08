New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 7,778 shares.The stock last traded at $0.6278 and had previously closed at $0.5250.

New World Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

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New World Development Company Profile

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New World Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate founded in 1970 by Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung. The company’s core business lies in property development and investment, encompassing residential, commercial and retail projects. Through its flagship developments and joint ventures, New World Development has established a reputation for large-scale mixed-use complexes, premium office towers and luxury residential communities in Greater China and beyond.

Beyond property, New World Development has diversified into infrastructure and services via its listed subsidiary, NWS Holdings.

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