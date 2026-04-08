Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

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Bird Construction Trading Up 4.5%

BDT traded up C$1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.41. The company had a trading volume of 329,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,644. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.59. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$17.99 and a 52 week high of C$43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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