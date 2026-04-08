TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.09.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6%

PPL traded down C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,347. The company has a market cap of C$35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$64.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.