Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 869,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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