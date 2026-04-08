Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -151.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.26.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves automotive, architecture, defense, and general industrial market applications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

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