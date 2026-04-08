DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.36 and last traded at $85.6930. 1,202,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,651,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

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DigitalOcean Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,204,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,427.13. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 545,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,243,746.40. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

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DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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