Best Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Casey’s General Stores, CAVA Group, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items — including supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, and retailers with substantial grocery divisions. Investors typically view them as relatively defensive, offering steady sales and often dividends due to consistent consumer demand, but they face thin margins, intense competition, and exposure to commodity and supply‑chain risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Recommended Stories