CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

CHS Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.