Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.4250, with a volume of 497613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.16.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 711,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 494,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 326,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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