Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 8th (AIRO, AKTX, AMGN, ANIX, ASML, AVGO, BKNG, BMEA, BMY, BUD)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 8th:

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd to a hold rating. Shore Capital Group Ltd currently has GBX 475 target price on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $148.00.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,100 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock.

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2,154.00 price target on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $387.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 330 price target on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.90.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.