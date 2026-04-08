Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 8th (AIRO, AKTX, AMGN, ANIX, ASML, AVGO, BKNG, BMEA, BMY, BUD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 8th:

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

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Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Research Partners.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd to a hold rating. Shore Capital Group Ltd currently has GBX 475 target price on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $148.00.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,100 target price on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock.

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2,154.00 price target on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $387.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Kooth (LON:KOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 330 price target on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.90.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

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