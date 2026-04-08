Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.50 and last traded at GBX 83.50, with a volume of 60498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,012.63. The firm has a market cap of £32.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.50.

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About Tortilla Mexican Grill

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Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens. Internationally, Tortilla operates in the Middle East, with 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through an exclusive franchise partnership.

The Group was founded in 2007 by Brandon Stephens, originally from California who, upon his arrival in London in 2003, found it difficult to satisfy his desire for quality burritos and tacos.

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