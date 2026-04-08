One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 8373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10.

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. One Media iP Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 20.06%.The firm had revenue of GBX 475 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that One Media iP Group Plc will post 0.2625656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.