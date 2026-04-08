Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.26 and last traded at $154.38, with a volume of 404238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

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Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $580.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 21,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $2,947,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,855,213.45. This trade represents a 30.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,208.16. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,045 shares of company stock worth $3,835,300 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,674,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,136,000 after purchasing an additional 367,488 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328,159 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,073,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,224,000 after purchasing an additional 269,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

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